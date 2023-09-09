Shiv Thakare's journey from pan shop to Bigg Boss 16

Here's Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakre's rags to riches story

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023

Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare gained critical acclaim as a contestant in Bigg Boss 16.

Shiv Thakare's struggling journey

Shiv Thakare had a struggling journey in his life before he could gain popularity.

Pan Shop

Shiv Thakare assisted his father in running their pan shop.

Sold newspaper and milk

He also sold newspapers and milk packets to help families' financial needs.

Event freelancer

He also freelanced as an event manager with his sister.

Sangeet choreographer

He used to choreograph dance for wedding sangeet and other functions.

Odd jobs

During Roadies’ audition Shiv revealed before becoming a choreographer he did various odd jobs.

Won Roadies

Shiv Thakare won Roadies which marked the beginning of his success.

Won Bigg Boss Marathi 2

After Roadies he participated in Bigg Boss Marathi and lifted the trophy.

Social media influencer

Post winning Bigg Boss Marathi 2 he became a social media influencer and later entered Bigg Boss 16.

Shiv Thakare’s dream of Bigg Boss

On the show, Shiv Thakare revealed that Bigg Boss 16 was a dream come true for him and he stood 1st runner-up.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Shiv Thakare is currently a contestant of Rohit Shetty Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

