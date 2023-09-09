Shiv Thakare's journey from pan shop to Bigg Boss 16

Here's Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakre's rags to riches storySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
Shiv Thakare gained critical acclaim as a contestant in Bigg Boss 16.
Shiv Thakare had a struggling journey in his life before he could gain popularity.
Shiv Thakare assisted his father in running their pan shop.
He also sold newspapers and milk packets to help families' financial needs.
He also freelanced as an event manager with his sister.
He used to choreograph dance for wedding sangeet and other functions.
During Roadies' audition Shiv revealed before becoming a choreographer he did various odd jobs.
Shiv Thakare won Roadies which marked the beginning of his success.
After Roadies he participated in Bigg Boss Marathi and lifted the trophy.
Post winning Bigg Boss Marathi 2 he became a social media influencer and later entered Bigg Boss 16.
On the show, Shiv Thakare revealed that Bigg Boss 16 was a dream come true for him and he stood 1st runner-up.
Shiv Thakare is currently a contestant of Rohit Shetty Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
