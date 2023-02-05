Shivaleeka Oberoi to marry Drishyam 2 director: know all details about the pair

Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi is all set to marry the director of Drishyam 2 Abhishek. Here's all you need to know.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2023
The Drishyam 2 director is all set to marry the Khuda Haafiz actress.
The couple is all set to take pheras on February 9.
The actress had posted romantic snaps with Abhishek where she announced hush hush details about her wedding.
Shivaleeka in her post mentioned how Abhishek selected her as his life partner.
A source close to ETimes revealed that the wedding would be a grand affair.
He and his family has been a part of the movie industry since quite sometime now so the guest list will be huge.
It was on July 24 that Abhishek had asked the question of marriage to Shivaleeka on their trip to Cappadocia, Turkey.
She had met Abhishek's dad Kumar Mangat Pathak ebfore she met Abhishek during the shooting of Khuda Haafiz.
The pair had mutual friends and things then organically fell into place.
It was on September 24 that the actress had posted a clip and had made her relation official with the producer-director.
