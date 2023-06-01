Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani baby girl to follow in dadi's footsteps?

Here's what renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath guruji predicted about Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's baby girl.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023

Shloka Mehta - Akash Ambani

Shloka Ambani and Akash Ambani welcomed a baby girl.

Happy news

Shkola brought a wave of happiness to the Ambani family.

Second child

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani became grandparents again as Sholka gave birth to her second child on 31st May 2023.

Astro prediction

Renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicted the fortunes of the new baby.

Gemini child

Born on 31st May 2023, Shloka Mehta’s girl is Gemini by birth.

Personality

She will have a standout personality and will make connections.

Social life

She will love socializing and being the life of the party.

Abilities

Her great sense of humor and multitasking abilities will ensure she excels in various endeavors.

Career

The little kid will enthusiastically explore different career paths.

Learning

The newborn will easily grasp new concepts having a curious nature and aptitude for learning.

Vibrant spirit

This Gemini child embodies a vibrant spirit, embracing opportunities and would bring joy to those around her.

