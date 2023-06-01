Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani baby girl to follow in dadi's footsteps?

Here's what renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath guruji predicted about Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's baby girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023
Shloka Ambani and Akash Ambani welcomed a baby girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shkola brought a wave of happiness to the Ambani family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani became grandparents again as Sholka gave birth to her second child on 31st May 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicted the fortunes of the new baby.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Born on 31st May 2023, Shloka Mehta’s girl is Gemini by birth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She will have a standout personality and will make connections.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She will love socializing and being the life of the party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her great sense of humor and multitasking abilities will ensure she excels in various endeavors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The little kid will enthusiastically explore different career paths.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The newborn will easily grasp new concepts having a curious nature and aptitude for learning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Gemini child embodies a vibrant spirit, embracing opportunities and would bring joy to those around her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!