Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, Jr NTR and more: Indian celebs whose kids' name are connected to mythology and spirituality

Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, Jr NTR and more: Here is a look at some Indian celebs who chose names rooted in Indian mythology and spiritual beliefsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023
They have named their child Veda which is a collection of works written in Sanskrit. The name holds remarkable destinySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani's daughter is named as Aadiya-Shakti which means the Supreme Goddess, a name for DurgaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
His younger son's name is Bhargav is associated with Lord Shiva, as does the name of elder one, AbhaySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have named their baby Devi, which means supreme feminine power in Indian mythologySource: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple named their daughter Devika which means Little God. It is also linked to Aadi Shakti.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vedant Madhavan is a swimming champ for the nation. It means someone who is a Veda maestroSource: Bollywoodlife.com
They have twins. Rudroneel is a name of Shiva while Daiwik means grace of GodSource: Bollywoodlife.com
They have named their son, Vayu which means the wind. It is also one of the elemental Gods.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tamil superstar named his son Lingaa after Lord ShivaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter name is Vamika which means Goddess DurgaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Their son's name is Ranbirvardhan which is Shiva The War Lord and daughter is Rashavishakha where Vishakha denotes MahadevSource: Bollywoodlife.com
They chose the name Aaradhya which means 'Worshipped'. It also means a blessing of Lord GaneshaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
