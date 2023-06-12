Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, Jr NTR and more: Indian celebs whose kids' name are connected to mythology and spirituality

Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, Jr NTR and more: Here is a look at some Indian celebs who chose names rooted in Indian mythology and spiritual beliefs

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023

Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani

They have named their child Veda which is a collection of works written in Sanskrit. The name holds remarkable destiny

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani's daughter is named as Aadiya-Shakti which means the Supreme Goddess, a name for Durga

Jr NTR

His younger son's name is Bhargav is associated with Lord Shiva, as does the name of elder one, Abhay

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have named their baby Devi, which means supreme feminine power in Indian mythology

Nikitin Dheer-Kratika Sengar

The couple named their daughter Devika which means Little God. It is also linked to Aadi Shakti.

R Madhavan

Vedant Madhavan is a swimming champ for the nation. It means someone who is a Veda maestro

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

They have twins. Rudroneel is a name of Shiva while Daiwik means grace of God

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

They have named their son, Vayu which means the wind. It is also one of the elemental Gods.

Dhanush

The Tamil superstar named his son Lingaa after Lord Shiva

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter name is Vamika which means Goddess Durga

Raveena Tandon-Anil Thadani

Their son's name is Ranbirvardhan which is Shiva The War Lord and daughter is Rashavishakha where Vishakha denotes Mahadev

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai

They chose the name Aaradhya which means 'Worshipped'. It also means a blessing of Lord Ganesha

