Shloka Mehta-Mukesh Ambani and more celebs who are close to their father-in-law

We compiled a list of celebs who share a close relationship with their father-in-laws.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023

Let's check out celebs who are close to their father-in-laws

Shloka Mehta-Mukesh Ambani

Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta who is married to Akash Ambani is close to her father in law Mukesh Ambani.

Alia Bhatt - Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s wife Alia Bhatt was close to the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Katrina Kaif - Shyam Kaushal

Katrina Kaif shares a great bond with Vicky Kaushal's father Shaym Kaushal.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Nagarjuna

Samantha has now divorced Naga Chaitanya but she was close to his dad Nagarjuna.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Amitabh Bachchan

Their coolest bond is not hidden from the media.

Priyanka Chopra - Paul Kevin Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is closer to her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas.

Shilpa Shetty - Bal Krishan Kundra

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra and shares a close bond with his father.

Kajol - Veeru Devgn

Kajol married Ajay Devgn and was close to her father-in-law.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Kareena Kapoor Khan married Saif Ali Khan and was closest with his father before he passed away.

Deepika Padukone - Jagjit Singh Bhavnani

Deepika shares a great bond with Ranveer Singh’s dad.

