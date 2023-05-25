Shloka Mehta-Mukesh Ambani and more celebs who are close to their father-in-law

We compiled a list of celebs who share a close relationship with their father-in-laws.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023
Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta who is married to Akash Ambani is close to her father in law Mukesh Ambani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor’s wife Alia Bhatt was close to the late actor Rishi Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif shares a great bond with Vicky Kaushal's father Shaym Kaushal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha has now divorced Naga Chaitanya but she was close to his dad Nagarjuna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their coolest bond is not hidden from the media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra is closer to her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra and shares a close bond with his father.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol married Ajay Devgn and was close to her father-in-law.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan married Saif Ali Khan and was closest with his father before he passed away.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika shares a great bond with Ranveer Singh’s dad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
