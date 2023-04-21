Ambani bahus saree fashion for the wedding season

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2023

The way Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta the second-time mommy to drape a saree is just so elegant.

Radhika Merchant, Ambani's would be choti bahu looks hot in a pink saree and beautiful jewellery.

Wear a black saree with basic makeup like Shloka Mehta did for an evening party.

A black saree with a corset blouse is all you need to look chic like Anant Ambani's would be wife Radhika Merchant.

Nita Ambani's gold and blue saree made her look like a goddess. Not to forget the emerald necklace.

Isha Ambani loves draping expensive sarees giving it her own style.

Tina Ambani's embellished red saree was draped in Gujarati style, making her look pretty.

Anmol Ambani's wife Khrisha Shah looks pretty in this purple saree.

Kokilaben Ambani is looking regal and royal in this pink saree.

Isha Ambani favourite designer saree is from designer Sabyasachi's collection.

