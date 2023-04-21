Ambani bahus saree fashion for the wedding season
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2023
The way Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta the second-time mommy to drape a saree is just so elegant.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Merchant, Ambani's would be choti bahu looks hot in a pink saree and beautiful jewellery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wear a black saree with basic makeup like Shloka Mehta did for an evening party.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A black saree with a corset blouse is all you need to look chic like Anant Ambani's would be wife Radhika Merchant.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita Ambani's gold and blue saree made her look like a goddess. Not to forget the emerald necklace.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani loves draping expensive sarees giving it her own style.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tina Ambani's embellished red saree was draped in Gujarati style, making her look pretty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anmol Ambani's wife Khrisha Shah looks pretty in this purple saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kokilaben Ambani is looking regal and royal in this pink saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani favourite designer saree is from designer Sabyasachi's collection.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 new movies and web shows to watch on OTT
Find Out More