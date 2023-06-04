Top 10 Times Ambani bahus looked their elegant best in lehengas

Times when Shloka Mehta Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Nita Ambani looked their gorgeous best in lehengas.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023

The most gorgeous bride

Shloka Mehta's bridal lehenga was simply gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In pastel

To-be Ambani Bahu soon Radhika Merchant's smile adds to the beauty of pastel lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacket it up

Shloka Mehta gives a fusion twist to her lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In reds

Radhika Merchant and Nita Ambani look the prettiest in red.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trendy

Shloka Mehta's V-neck choli and ghagra is pretty trendy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfection

Shloka Mehta's yellow and pink lehenga is nothing short of perfection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Engagement time

Radhika Merchant chose a pretty golden lehenga for engagement with Anant Ambani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lehenga fever

Shloka Mehta has the best choice when it comes to lehengas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go colourful

Shloka Mehta's colourful lehenga is WOW.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prettiest of all

Nita Ambani's velvet lehenga is the best we have seen so far.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top Bollywood actresses who refused to work with Salman Khan

 

 Find Out More