Shoaib Malik marries Sana Javed; All you need to know about the Pakistani actress
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024
Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed shared their wedding pictures and announced that they are married. It is very shocking indeed since Shoaib was married to Sania Mirza.
Let's see what information is available online about Pakistani actress Sana Javed who married Shoaib Malik.
Sana Javed is one of the most popular Pakistani actresses. She entered the industry in 2012 with a Pakistani drama called Shehr-e-Zaat.
The actress is best known for playing Sanam Khan Khaani in Khaani.
Sana was born on 25th March 1993 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She did her school in Jeddah's Pakistan International School.
Sana and her family later moved to Pakistan where she attended the University of Karachi for further education.
Sana Javed was married to Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal. She had a private Nikah with him in her home in Karachi in October 2020.
It is said that they parted ways in 2023.
Sana is an animal lover. She likes singing and reading books.
Sana is a fan of Madhuri Dixit.
The age gap between Sana and Shoaib is 11 years.
