Shoaib Malik marries Sana Javed; All you need to know about the Pakistani actress 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed shared their wedding pictures and announced that they are married. It is very shocking indeed since Shoaib was married to Sania Mirza. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Let's see what information is available online about Pakistani actress Sana Javed who married Shoaib Malik. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sana Javed is one of the most popular Pakistani actresses. She entered the industry in 2012 with a Pakistani drama called Shehr-e-Zaat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress is best known for playing Sanam Khan Khaani in Khaani. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sana was born on 25th March 1993 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She did her school in Jeddah's Pakistan International School.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sana and her family later moved to Pakistan where she attended the University of Karachi for further education.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sana Javed was married to Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal. She had a private Nikah with him in her home in Karachi in October 2020. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is said that they parted ways in 2023. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sana is an animal lover. She likes singing and reading books. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sana is a fan of Madhuri Dixit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The age gap between Sana and Shoaib is 11 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, two hero films that became box office blockbusters

 

 Find Out More