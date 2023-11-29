Shocking fee of The Railway Men star cast revealed
The Railway Men is a mini-series on Netflix about the story of Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984.
The series features Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Divyenndu Sharma, and other actors.
These are the salaries for the people who earned the most and least for their role in the series.
The 3 Idiots star R Madhavan charges about 7-8 crores per movie. He played the role of Rati Pandey in the series.
Playing the role of Iftekaar Siddiqui, the Bhopal Station Master, Kay Kay Menon usually charges around 1.5 to 2 crores depending on the length of his role.
Juhi Chawla has a cameo in the movie as well. Playing the role of a Grade A Railway Office, she usually charges about 1 crore for a show.
Our beloved Munna Bhaiya from Mirzapur was also a part of the mini-series. He charges 50 lakhs for his shows.
It was Babil Khan’s only third project so it is still unknown how much he charges for his appearance in shows. He played the role of Imad Riaz.
The mini-series follows the events of Bhopal Gas Tragedy and shows how the railway workers put their lives on the line to save many more.
