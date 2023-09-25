Shocking: Jawan rules box office but fails to win over audience in this Indian state

Jawan created massive buzz across the world but failed to impress audience of this stateSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has made a thunderous storm at the worldwide box office.
The film has been breaking records one at a time across the world.
However, it failed to win over the audience in one of the Indian states.
Atlee directorial released in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu to cater wide range of audiences.
Trade expert Manobala Vijaybalan has revealed that Jawan floped at the Kerala box office.
The film couldn't even achieve break-even mark in the state due to overpriced selling of movie's theatrical rights.
After Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu, Jawan failed to impress Malayalam audience.
Meanwhile, Jawan has shattered old records and also achieved new milestones even in foreign countries.
Across the world Jawan has grossed Rs 979.08 crore within 18 days.
The action extravaganza has collected Rs 560.83 crore in India.
