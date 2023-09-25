Shocking: Jawan rules box office but fails to win over audience in this Indian state

Jawan created massive buzz across the world but failed to impress audience of this state

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Jawan mania

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has made a thunderous storm at the worldwide box office.

Record breaking business

The film has been breaking records one at a time across the world.

Failed in one Indian state

However, it failed to win over the audience in one of the Indian states.

Multiple language release

Atlee directorial released in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu to cater wide range of audiences.

Flopped in Kerala

Trade expert Manobala Vijaybalan has revealed that Jawan floped at the Kerala box office.

Didn’t meet break-even point

The film couldn’t even achieve break-even mark in the state due to overpriced selling of movie's theatrical rights.

Fails to impress audience in Kerala

After Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, Jawan failed to impress Malayalam audience.

Other factors to celebrate

Meanwhile, Jawan has shattered old records and also achieved new milestones even in foreign countries.

Worldwide collection

Across the world Jawan has grossed Rs 979.08 crore within 18 days.

India nett collection

The action extravaganza has collected Rs 560.83 crore in India.

