Shocking truth about Raj Kundra's life in jail revealed in UT 69
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Raj Kundra’s biopic UT 69 got released on November 3 and revealed some shocking things.
The movie is all about Raj Kundra’s stay at jail for 63 days and everything that he had to go through during that time.
In 2021, Raj Kundra had an alleged involvement in a pornography scandal which landed him in Arthur Road Jail.
There were also rumours of the couple getting separated after Raj ended in Jail but they were proven wrong.
In the movie, we could also see Shilpa Shetty supporting her husband during the hard times, relieving him and saying that she’ll bail him out of jail soon.
Raj also had to go through a transformation from strict vegan to non-vegetarian diet thanks to his time at jail.
Raj would also watch his wife’s reality show Super Dancer with his fellow inmates.
An inmate also asked questions about who earns more for the family - him or his wife and his answer was simple - saying both of them work together.
This movie could be a little hard hitting to some people as it sheds light on the reality of just how many hardships a person has to go through in jail.
From cramped sleeping places to food that you'd not want to touch, it’s certainly not a desirable place for anyone to live in.
