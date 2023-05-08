Top 10 Bollywood movies that are remakes of Hollywood films
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2023
Partner is a Hindi version of the Hollywood film Hitch.
Bipasha Basu’s horror film Raaz is a remake of What Lies Beneath.
Baazigar is a remake of Hollywood flick A Kiss Before Dying.
The iconic film Sholay is a remake of Magnificent Seven.
Aitraaz is a remake of Hollywood movie Disclosure.
Sarkar is an unofficial remake of The Godfather.
Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai is copied version of My Best Friend’s Wedding.
Salman Khan’s classic comedy flick Judwaa is a remake of Jackie Chan starrer Twin Dragons
Fool N Final is based on same storyline of Snatch.
Kamal Haasan’s Chachi 420 is based on Mrs. Doubtfire.
