Shraddha Arya, Aishwarya Sharma and more: TV actresses who rocked Indian silk sarees

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik wore this gold brocade saree for her sister's wedding. The finishing touches were great too.

Pavitra Punia

The stunning Pavitra Punia took this pink silk saree a notch higher with her styling

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna donned this white and gold Malayalee saree for an event and looked divine

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee loves the traditional Assamese saree known as Mekhala Chador

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar was radiant in this tomato red silk saree with a gold border

Aishwarya Sharma

The lovely Aishwarya Sharma wore this tasseled brocade saree for Karwa Chauth

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash's light printed silk saree is perfect for day time occasions.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya oozed glam in this onion pink saree with gold and silver work for a friend's wedding

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly was angelic in this white and silver Benarasi saree.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande's lilac and gold saree was styled with polki jewels and fresh pink roses. She looked divine.

Puja Banerjee

Puja Banerjee donned this royal pink, orange and gold silk saree to perfection

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai wore this magenta and gold saree on a festive occasion. She looked a million bucks.

