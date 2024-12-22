Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's ‘wedding’ pictures go viral; the TWIST is…
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 22, 2024
Bollywood cutest couple Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur win hearts with their bang-on chemistry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Their wedding pictures are going viral on the social media and the two look madly in love with each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
These pictures are created by AI and we must say their wedding snaps are a treat for all the fans who have been waiting for them to get married.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur paint the town red with their romantic pictures.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's pictures will set your heart racing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Their wedding pictures will take away your breath for sure.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
They are a match made in heaven and look amazing with each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and others who became parents in 2024
Find Out More