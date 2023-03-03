Shraddha Kapoor birthday: Guess these Top 10 movies just by looking at the stills

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the prettiest stars of Bollywood. As she turns 36, here's looking back at her list of hit films. Can you guess?

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2023

Guess Shraddha's film?

Is this look of the actress from Stree or from EK Villain?

Leading lady

In this movie, the birthday girl played the lead role. Is it from Street Dancer 3 D or from ABCD 2?

Bride goals

Do you know the name of this movie where the star got dressed as a bride? Is it from Baaghi or Gori Tere Pyaar Mein?

Name of the singer

Guess the name of the singer the actress played. Is it from Aashiqui 2 or from Rock On 2?

Guess Shraddha's role

Is this look from Chhichhore or from Batti Gul Meter Chalu?

Guess the role

It is a romantic film. Is this look of the star from Ok Jaanu or from Half Girlfriend?

Guess the still

Is this look from Haider or from Haseena Parkar?

Dating

She was rumoured to be dating her co-star in this film. Guess the movie?

Always happy

Shraddha's character in this film was always shown to be happy, strong and positive. Guess the film?

Crackling

Shraddha's chemistry opposite a south star was much loved. Guess the film?

