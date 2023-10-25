Shraddha Kapoor buys Lamborghini, check Top 9 Bollywood actresses and their most expensive cars

From Shraddha Kapoor to Deepika Padukone: A look at top divas who own fancy cars.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor's gift to herself

Shraddha Kapoor made a big purchase on Dusshera 2023. She gifted herself a swanky red Lamborghini.

The car cost

The high-end car is said to be worth Rs 4 crores.

Pooja Hegde

Just like Shraddha Kapoor, Pooja Hegde also bought a car on Dusshera. She is now an owner of Range Rover SV that costs Rs 4 crores.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone also has a massive car collection. She owns a fancy Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 that is said to be worth Rs 2.80 crores.

Anushka Sharma

The actress reportedly owns fancy cars like Range Rover Vogue, Bentley Flying Spur and more. All her cars are worth more than Rs 1.50 crores. Her Range Rover costs approx Rs 2.42 crores.

Kriti Sanon

Post the stupendous success of Mimi, Kriti Sanon bought a Mercedes Maybach SUV that cost Rs Rs 2.43 crores approximately.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani owns an Audi A8L that is said to be worth Rs 1.56 crores. She also owns a Mercedes Maybach in black worth Rs 2.70 crores.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress owns many luxurious and fancy cars. Recently, she welcomed a Mercedes Benz worth Rs 2 crores.

Alia Bhatt

Among many, the most expensive car in Alia Bhatt's garage is Range Rover Autobiography that costs Rs 3.2 crores approximately.

Priyanka Chopra

Hubby Nick Jonas gifted Priyanka Chopra a swanky Mercedes-Maybach S650. It's priced more than Rs 2.73 crores.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actress reportedly owns a Rolls Royce Ghost. The starting price of the car is said to be 5.35 crores in Mumbai.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man actress' car collection boasts of Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Porsche Cayman GTS, Jaguar XF and more.

