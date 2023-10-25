Shraddha Kapoor buys Lamborghini, check Top 9 Bollywood actresses and their most expensive cars

From Shraddha Kapoor to Deepika Padukone: A look at top divas who own fancy cars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
Shraddha Kapoor made a big purchase on Dusshera 2023. She gifted herself a swanky red Lamborghini.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The high-end car is said to be worth Rs 4 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just like Shraddha Kapoor, Pooja Hegde also bought a car on Dusshera. She is now an owner of Range Rover SV that costs Rs 4 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone also has a massive car collection. She owns a fancy Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 that is said to be worth Rs 2.80 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress reportedly owns fancy cars like Range Rover Vogue, Bentley Flying Spur and more. All her cars are worth more than Rs 1.50 crores. Her Range Rover costs approx Rs 2.42 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post the stupendous success of Mimi, Kriti Sanon bought a Mercedes Maybach SUV that cost Rs Rs 2.43 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani owns an Audi A8L that is said to be worth Rs 1.56 crores. She also owns a Mercedes Maybach in black worth Rs 2.70 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress owns many luxurious and fancy cars. Recently, she welcomed a Mercedes Benz worth Rs 2 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among many, the most expensive car in Alia Bhatt's garage is Range Rover Autobiography that costs Rs 3.2 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hubby Nick Jonas gifted Priyanka Chopra a swanky Mercedes-Maybach S650. It's priced more than Rs 2.73 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress reportedly owns a Rolls Royce Ghost. The starting price of the car is said to be 5.35 crores in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man actress' car collection boasts of Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Porsche Cayman GTS, Jaguar XF and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
