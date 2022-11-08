Shraddha Kapoor achieves 75 million followers

To celebrate the success of the same she posted a cute snap of herself with a tea cup. She was smiling in the frame.

Happiness is in eating sweets

The actress has a crazy fan following and she posted this snap during Diwali 2022. She was seen eating sweets.

Shraddha Kapoor with dad Shakti Kapoor

The actress had posted an adorable snap with her dad during her Diwali celebrations. Her fans never miss a chance to comment on her posts.

Shraddha Kapoor likes reading

The diva had written in her caption that she is enjoying herself with her favourite book. She always jots down interesting captions.

Shraddha Kapoor's family time

It was during Diwali 2022 that the actress had posted a family photo where she said that she was celebrating the festival at home.

Thumkeshwari star

The diva has done a short cameo in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya song titled Thumkeshwari. Fans are waiting to watch her in Stree 2.

Work front

Aparty from Stree 2, the diva will also be seen in an untitled Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor, which is slated to release in 2023 March.

