Shraddha Kapoor dating Rahul Mody? Check her relationship history

Shraddha Kapoor has allegedly found love in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar writer; a look at her alleged relationships with men in Bollywood.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor dating Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar writer?

Reports claim that the TJMM actress is reportedly dating Rahul Mody, the writer of the same film.

Shraddha Kapoor's dating history

The actress has been allegedly linked up with many of her several of her co-stars Bollywood.

Aditya Roy Kapur

The Aashiqui 2 couple had made headlines for being in love.

Farhan Akhtar

During Rock On 2, Shraddha was linked with Farhan.

Shakti Kapoor didn’t agree to her relationship?

Reports claimed Shraddha Kapoor's father was unhappy with her relationship with the actor-filmmaker.

What rubbish!

The veteran actor had rubbished the news of his daughter Shraddha dating Farhan Akhtar.

Shraddha Kapoor’s reaction

The actress at that time strongly expressed disappointment over the news around her personal life.

Rohan Shrestha

Stree 2 actress was in a relationship with the celeb photographer for 4 years, reportedly.

Break up

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan parted ways in 2022.

Infidelity

During the promotion of TJMM, Shraddha Kapoor spoke about being cheated on in a relationship.

Move on

Shraddha has moved on in life. She even met Aditya recently at T-Series office where they warmly hugged each other.

Upcoming movies

Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Chandu Champion with Kartik Aaryan and Stree 2.

