Shraddha Kapoor has the best smile in Bollywood; these pictures of the actress will melt your hearts

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood, and her smile always steals our hearts.

Murtuza Iqbal

Shraddha Kapoor's traditional avatar

Shraddha Kapoor's sweet smile and her traditional avatar make her look stunning.

Shraddha Kapoor's gorgeous smile

When someone says best smile in Bollywood, Shraddha's name comes first in our minds.

Shraddha Kapoor's nerdy look

Isn't Shraddha looking cut in the nerdy avatar as well?

Shraddha Kapoor's morning picture

Does anybody look so perfect while having a morning coffee or tea?

Shraddha Kapoor's Diwali picture

Shraddha's smile can surely make everyone's Diwali brighter.

Shraddha Kapoor in Indian attire

Shraddha looks beautiful even in simple Indian avatar.

Shraddha Kapoor's perfect profile

Shraddha actually looks perfect in all profile, and of course her smile is there to melt our hearts.

Shraddha Kapoor's beautiful smile

Well, after having a look at the picture, we just want to sing the song, Ye hawaayen zulfon mein teri gum ho jaaen...

Shraddha Kapoor in saree

Shraddha Kapoor can make you skip a heart beat when she dons a saree.

Shraddha Kapoor is super cute

From her smile to her eyes, everything about Shraddha is just too cute.

