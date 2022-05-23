Shraddha Kapoor has the best smile in Bollywood; these pictures of the actress will melt your hearts

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood, and her smile always steals our hearts.Source: Bollywood
Shraddha Kapoor's sweet smile and her traditional avatar make her look stunning.
When someone says best smile in Bollywood, Shraddha's name comes first in our minds.
Isn't Shraddha looking cut in the nerdy avatar as well?
Does anybody look so perfect while having a morning coffee or tea?
Shraddha's smile can surely make everyone's Diwali brighter.
Shraddha looks beautiful even in simple Indian avatar.
Shraddha actually looks perfect in all profile, and of course her smile is there to melt our hearts.
Well, after having a look at the picture, we just want to sing the song, Ye hawaayen zulfon mein teri gum ho jaaen...
Shraddha Kapoor can make you skip a heart beat when she dons a saree.
From her smile to her eyes, everything about Shraddha is just too cute.
