Bollywood actresses class 12th board exam result

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor reportedly secured 86% in class 12th board exam.

Shraddha Kapoor got 90% in class 12th board exam.

Anushka Sharma got 89% in class 12th board exam.

Urvashi Rautela scored 97% in 12th class.

Parineeti Chopra achieved 97% in 12th class.

Kriti Sanon got 90% in class 12.

Yami Gautam got 80% in 12th exam.

Bhumi Pednekar got 83% in 12th class.

Shilpa Shukla got 58% in 12th.

Alia Bhatt reportedly could not complete class 12.

