Bollywood actresses class 12th board exam result
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor reportedly secured 86% in class 12th board exam.
Shraddha Kapoor got 90% in class 12th board exam.
Anushka Sharma got 89% in class 12th board exam.
Urvashi Rautela scored 97% in 12th class.
Parineeti Chopra achieved 97% in 12th class.
Kriti Sanon got 90% in class 12.
Yami Gautam got 80% in 12th exam.
Bhumi Pednekar got 83% in 12th class.
Shilpa Shukla got 58% in 12th.
Alia Bhatt reportedly could not complete class 12.
