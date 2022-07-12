B-Town divas and their rain songs

Many actresses have showcased their dance moves in rains songs. Check out the list here...

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha made everyone dance with her on Cham Cham from Baaghi.

Source: Bollywood

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon can easily set fire in water because Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Paani Ne Aag Laga Di.

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif also sizzled in the recreated version of Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

AR Rahman's music, Mani Ratnam's directorial, Saroj Khan's choreography and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's energy made Barso Re a perfect rain song.

Source: Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena looked hot in the song Bhage Re Mann from Chameli.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka had set the screens on fire in the O Saiyyaan from Agneepath.

Source: Bollywood

Sridevi

Sridevi looked gorgeous in the song Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki from Chandni.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: BTS: Jungkook, Taehyung, RM and other Bangtan Boys have a penchant for swanky wheels  

 Find Out More