Shraddha Kapoor, Namrata Puri and more pretty daughters of Bollywood's deadliest villains

There have been many Bollywood stars who have been known for their iconic villain roles. However, take a look at their pretty daughters which is undeniable.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 07, 2023

Amrish Puri's daughter Namrata Puri

Amrish was well known for his negative roles like Mogambo. His pretty daughter Namrata is a costume designer, reportedly.

Shakti Kapoor's daughter

Shakti's daughter Shraddha has made a mark in the Bollywood industry. She has made her mark with Aashiqui 2, Stree to name a few.

Om Shivpuri's daughter Ritu

She is an actress and her dad essayed the role of a villain reportedly in more than one hundred seventy-five movies.

Ranjeet's daughter

The actor has a daughter named Divyanka who is a very famous fashion designer.

Kulbhushan Kharbanda's daughter

The actor is best known for playing a rapist 'bauji' in Mirzapur and his daughter Shruti Kharbanda is very pretty.

Kiran Kumar's daughter

The actor has played a villain in many movies and his daughter Shrishti Kumar is a costume designer.

Raj Babbar's daughter Juhi Babbar

The actor had played villainous roles in many Hindi movies. Juhi has done theatre but the pretty ladies' work was not noticed in movies.

Amjad Khan's daughter Ahlam Khan

Amjad is best known for his role as Gabbar Singh. He has a beautiful daughter named Ahlam.

Suresh Oberoi's daughter Meghna

The actor is best known to essay the roe of a villain and has a pretty daughter named Meghna who married a businessman.

Mac Mohan's daughter

The actor is best known as Sambha from Sholay. He has two pretty daughters Manjari and Vinati.

