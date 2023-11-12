Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and more celebs bring glitz and glamour to Shilpa Shetty's Diwali Party
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty pose with their son Viaan Raj Kundra.
The trimurtis, the beautiful mom and her gorgeous daughters.
Bhagyashree visited Shilpa's with her whole family.
Raveena poses with her son.
Shraddha Kapoor turns bijlee in an electrifying blue lehenga.
Tamannaah looks stunning in a violent lehenga and choli.
Sushmita visits Shilpa's with daughter and BF Rohman.
Ronit Roy also joined Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash with his family.
Orry is also in the house!
The Bawejas are here too!
Farah is very close to Shilpa. The filmmaker did not wear any traditional outfit though she looks amazing in this one too.
Rasha Thadani is making waves with her stunning appearances.
The hottest couple, Shahid and Mira joined tha Diwali Party too.
Vidya Balan and Siddharth pose for pics.
Govinda and his whole family visit Shilpa's Diwali Party.
Vijay Varma always setting the fashion quotient high.
Huma Qureshi looks like a princess.
Hema Malini and Esha Deol pose for pics.
The Sanon sisters are very PRETTY.
Bhumi Pednekar being goofy is always the best.
Mrunal looks like a doll.
Rakulpreet and Jackky share a cute moment.
