Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and more celebs bring glitz and glamour to Shilpa Shetty's Diwali Party

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty pose with their son Viaan Raj Kundra. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The trimurtis, the beautiful mom and her gorgeous daughters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhagyashree visited Shilpa's with her whole family. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raveena poses with her son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor turns bijlee in an electrifying blue lehenga. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah looks stunning in a violent lehenga and choli. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita visits Shilpa's with daughter and BF Rohman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ronit Roy also joined Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash with his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Orry is also in the house! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Bawejas are here too!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farah is very close to Shilpa. The filmmaker did not wear any traditional outfit though she looks amazing in this one too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rasha Thadani is making waves with her stunning appearances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The hottest couple, Shahid and Mira joined tha Diwali Party too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Balan and Siddharth pose for pics. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Govinda and his whole family visit Shilpa's Diwali Party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Varma always setting the fashion quotient high. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Huma Qureshi looks like a princess. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hema Malini and Esha Deol pose for pics. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Sanon sisters are very PRETTY.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhumi Pednekar being goofy is always the best.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mrunal looks like a doll. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakulpreet and Jackky share a cute moment. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 11 TV shows that are blatantly copied from Bollywood movies

 

 Find Out More