Shraddha Kapoor teases fans about marriage; check out her drop dead gorgeous ethnic looks

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024

Shraddha Kapoor in nath looks kiti sundar!

Sometimes pastels bring out a different side. She dishes out such princessy vibe!

Who says saree can be styled only with a blouse?

Do you want to see her married? 

A powder blue saree. A plain one never looked so pretty. 

A white lehenga is perfect for the wedding reception.

THIS designer sheer saree brings out Shraddha's charm and how! 

Could this be Shraddha Kapoor's bridal look? 

A red lehenga for the wedding? 

A contrast lehenga brings out her spunky personality.

Oh wow! Shraddha looks like a goddess here.

A turmeric yellow saree never looked so pretty on anyone. 

Channeling her inner Maharashtrian, Shraddha looks stunning. 

Thanks For Reading!

