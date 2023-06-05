Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Top 10 Punjabi kudis who rule hearts in Bollywood

There are many Bollywood actresses who are Punjabis but look too hot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023
Shraddha Kapoor was born in Mumbai and her dad side is of Punjabi descent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt has done good Punjabi roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan is of Punjabi-Hindu descent from her dad's side.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor is a Punjabi Hindu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor also comes from a Punjabi Hindu family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz Gill is of Punjabi descent and comes from a Sikh family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh was born in a Punjabi family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Surveen Chawla comes from a Punjabi family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti Chopra comes from a Punjabi Hindu family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra comes from a Punjabi Hindu family from Ambala.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These actresses have been born with great looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These heroines look too hot because of their descent and it is in their genes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!