Shraddha Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: Short summer hairstyle inspiration from B-town divas

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor has had a fresh new haircut. She was seen sporting a cute hairstyle in casuals and looked chic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon's blunt cut is something that you can do in the summer. Her haircut was done by her sister Nupur Sanon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra mid-length haircut gives an illusion of a voluminous appeal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yami Gautam's bob-cut hairstyle will make you look youthful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut's short hairstyle is something which you can try if you have curly locks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prachi Desai's bob cut is shelling out Hollywood heroine vibes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sayani Gupta's wavy bob cut is perfect for your lunch date.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapsee Pannu's layered short haircut is just so cute.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mandira Bedi's Pixie haircut is for someone who wants their tresses pretty short.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanya Malhotra's side bob cut is making her look hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma's top 10 beauty secrets

 

 Find Out More