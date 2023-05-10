Shraddha Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: Short summer hairstyle inspiration from B-town divas
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023
Shraddha Kapoor has had a fresh new haircut. She was seen sporting a cute hairstyle in casuals and looked chic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon's blunt cut is something that you can do in the summer. Her haircut was done by her sister Nupur Sanon.
Priyanka Chopra mid-length haircut gives an illusion of a voluminous appeal.
Yami Gautam's bob-cut hairstyle will make you look youthful.
Kangana Ranaut's short hairstyle is something which you can try if you have curly locks.
Prachi Desai's bob cut is shelling out Hollywood heroine vibes.
Sayani Gupta's wavy bob cut is perfect for your lunch date.
Taapsee Pannu's layered short haircut is just so cute.
Mandira Bedi's Pixie haircut is for someone who wants their tresses pretty short.
Sanya Malhotra's side bob cut is making her look hot.
