Shraddha Kapoor's diet plan will surely give you a toned body

Do you want to have a toned figure like Shraddha Kapoor? You need to make notes of this diet which is motivating for everyone who wants to be fit.
The Stree actress does not believe in the concept of skipping her meals or starving.
The actress prefers to eat breakfast immediately post waking up and eats dinner reportedly by 6-7 pm.
The Bollywood actress likes to eat protein bar, fruits every 2 hours when she is hungry.
The star likes to eat atleast 1.5 hours before her workout and consumes proteins and vegetables post workout.
The actress loves to drink green tea and her diet is usually rich in proteins, fibre which helps in giving good metabolism.
When the actress is shooting, she prefers muching on strawberries which gives a good glow to her skin.
Shraddha avoids junk food completely. She does not consume processed, spicy food that is rich in sweets and fats.
The actress on her cheat days, prefers eating chocolates and desserts which are her favourite.
The diva ensures that her diet has less sugars and more of fibre and protein rich food.
Reportedly, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress loves to eat plain and simple food.
