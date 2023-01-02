Shraddha Kapoor's diet plan will surely give you a toned body

Do you want to have a toned figure like Shraddha Kapoor? You need to make notes of this diet which is motivating for everyone who wants to be fit.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

No starving

The Stree actress does not believe in the concept of skipping her meals or starving.

Source: Bollywood

Breakfast

The actress prefers to eat breakfast immediately post waking up and eats dinner reportedly by 6-7 pm.

Source: Bollywood

Snacking

The Bollywood actress likes to eat protein bar, fruits every 2 hours when she is hungry.

Source: Bollywood

Pre-workout meal

The star likes to eat atleast 1.5 hours before her workout and consumes proteins and vegetables post workout.

Source: Bollywood

Green tea

The actress loves to drink green tea and her diet is usually rich in proteins, fibre which helps in giving good metabolism.

Source: Bollywood

Strawberries

When the actress is shooting, she prefers muching on strawberries which gives a good glow to her skin.

Source: Bollywood

Say no to junk

Shraddha avoids junk food completely. She does not consume processed, spicy food that is rich in sweets and fats.

Source: Bollywood

Cheat days

The actress on her cheat days, prefers eating chocolates and desserts which are her favourite.

Source: Bollywood

Minimum sugar

The diva ensures that her diet has less sugars and more of fibre and protein rich food.

Source: Bollywood

Plain food

Reportedly, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress loves to eat plain and simple food.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood stars who have the most iconic homes

 

 Find Out More