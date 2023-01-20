Shraddha Kapoor's jewellery collection is all things antique

Shraddha Kapoor has a phenomenal jewellery collection. You can take a look at the same in this web story. Read on to know further about the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2023
All you need is a pair of jhumkas to be ethnic ready for all your day time events.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is a good necklace to deck up in your Indo-western look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She likes to team up her ethnic fashion with fashionable traditional earrings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress completed her Indian look with a light statement small necklace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you are a bride to be then wear a silver coloured heavy necklace and tie your hair in a bun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha wore a heavy necklace and did not wear any earrings with the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva wore a heavy maang tikka which totally made her look like a bride.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Saaho actress likes to wear a choker necklace which is all about minimalistic fashion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is a pair of chandbali earrings made out of uncut natural diamonds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress showed off her gorgeous necklace which was all things stunning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
