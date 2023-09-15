Shruti Haasan, Alia Bhatt and other top 10 actresses who are daughters of noted Indian directors

Here is a list of actresses and their director fathersSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023
Popular Tamil actress Shruti Haasan is the daughter of filmmaker Kamal Haasan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Shankar is the daughter of S Shakar, director of Robot and upcoming new movies, Game Changer and Indian 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood’s talented actress Alia Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saiee Manjrekar is the daughter of actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kalyani Priyadarshan is the daughter of Priyadarshan who has movies like Hungama, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hulchul, and more to his credit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshara Haasan who made her debut in Shamitabh is the daughter of actor-director Kamal Haasan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sadak movie heroine Pooja Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Arjun is the daughter of popular Tamil actor and filmmaker Arjun Sarja.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan is the daughter of Tamil director Agathiyan who directed movies like Vidukathai, Selvam, Agaram, and Maithanam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of popular filmmaker Boney Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
