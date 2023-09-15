Shruti Haasan, Alia Bhatt and other top 10 actresses who are daughters of noted Indian directors

Here is a list of actresses and their director fathers

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Shruti Haasan

Popular Tamil actress Shruti Haasan is the daughter of filmmaker Kamal Haasan.

Aditi Shankar

Aditi Shankar is the daughter of S Shakar, director of Robot and upcoming new movies, Game Changer and Indian 2.

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood’s talented actress Alia Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt.

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar is the daughter of actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar.

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan is the daughter of Priyadarshan who has movies like Hungama, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hulchul, and more to his credit.

Akshara Haasan

Akshara Haasan who made her debut in Shamitabh is the daughter of actor-director Kamal Haasan.

Pooja Bhatt

Sadak movie heroine Pooja Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt.

Aishwarya Arjun

Aishwarya Arjun is the daughter of popular Tamil actor and filmmaker Arjun Sarja.

Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan

Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan is the daughter of Tamil director Agathiyan who directed movies like Vidukathai, Selvam, Agaram, and Maithanam.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of popular filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

