Top 10 South Indian actresses who are the most educated
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia has a degree of Bachelor of Arts in Literature
Shruti Haasan completed her graduation in Psychology
Trisha Krishnan graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree
Nithya Menen has done Bachelor's in Journalism and Mass Communication
Anushka Shetty completed her graduation in Bachelor of Computer Applications
Nayanthara holds a degree in Bachelor of Arts in English Literature
Amala Akkineni studied Bachelor of Fine Arts with a specialization in Bharatanatyam
Asin Thottumkal holds a degree in Bachelor of Arts in English Literature
Lavanya Tripathi studied Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Priya Anand studied Bachelor of Communications (Honors)
