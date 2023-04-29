Top 10 South Indian actresses who are the most educated

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia has a degree of Bachelor of Arts in Literature

Shruti Haasan completed her graduation in Psychology

Trisha Krishnan graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree

Nithya Menen has done Bachelor's in Journalism and Mass Communication

Anushka Shetty completed her graduation in Bachelor of Computer Applications

Nayanthara holds a degree in Bachelor of Arts in English Literature

Amala Akkineni studied Bachelor of Fine Arts with a specialization in Bharatanatyam

Asin Thottumkal holds a degree in Bachelor of Arts in English Literature

Lavanya Tripathi studied Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Priya Anand studied Bachelor of Communications (Honors)

