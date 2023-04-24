Top 10 South Indian actresses who are yet to marry
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2023
Anushka Shetty was linked to Prabhas reportedly, but she is single as of now.
Shruti Haasan is in a relationship with Santanu Hazarika but has no plans for marriage as of now.
Rashmika Mandanna was engaged to Rakshit Shetty but then broke her engagement. She is single as of now.
Sai Pallavi is focused in her career and is not married.
Rakul Preet Singh is in a relationship with Jacky Bhagnani but is not married.
Amala Paul had got divorced and now has no plans for marriage.
Keerthy Suresh does not have any interest in getting married as of now.
Tamannaah Bhatia is happily unmarried.
Nithya Menen also does not have any plans of marrying soon.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu post breaking up with Naga Chaitanya is single.
