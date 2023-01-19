Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara's engagement announcement: know all about the viral tweet

A tweet has gone viral where it speaks about Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill's engagement. Here's everything you need to know about the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2023

Shubman breaks Sachin's record

Shubman scored 208 runs in 149 balls in first ODI beating New Zealand. The youngest cricketer broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar.

Tweet goes viral about Sara Tendulkar's engagement

Post Shubman made the record, a tweet claimed that Sachin announced Sara's engagement with Shubman.

All about the tweet

A Twitterati named Harsh posted a snap of Sachin with Sara and spoke about the cricket legend announcing the engagement.

Shubman Gill's love life

The young Indian cricketer has been grabbing the limelight because of his love life.

Shubman Gill's affairs

He was known to be reportedly dating Sara Ali Khan earlier and was also linked to Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara.

Tweet clarification

The Twitter user also mentioned that the tweet was done in a satire way. Netizens soon started a meme fest and posted funny reactions.

About Shubman

He has been the youngest Indian cricketer who has scored a double ton century in a crickter match of 50-over.

Shubman about dating Sara Tendulkar

When Shubman was interviewed on Preeti and Neeti Simoes's Punjabi chat show named Dil Diyan Gallan he was asked if he was dating Sachin's daughter.

Shubman opens his heart

Shubman had revealed that he is 'may be' dating Sara Tendulkar. He also said that Sara Tendulkar may have told the entire truth or maybe not.

Shubman creates history

He smashed an ODI double hundred for New Zealand thus setting a target of 350 runs for the team due to his double hundred.

