Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar's educational qualifications will leave you stumped

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill have been linked to each other for a while now. Let's see their qualifications. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara has done her schooling at one of the top schools in Mumbai - Dhirubhai Ambani International School. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara later moved abroad for her further studies. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She enrolled in the University College of London. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara has learned medicine just like her mom who was a paediatrician. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shubman Gill is the talk of the town. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Indian cricketer is ruling hearts with his amazing job on the field. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shubman has done his schooling in Mohali. He was always interested in cricket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His father did his best to help him. He soon was selected for the under-19 team. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shubman was then acquired by KKR for a whopping Rs 1.8 crores. He is now one of the top batsmen. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shubman won hearts with his performance in ICC World Cup despite injury. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood divas flaunt their curves in latex dresses

 

 Find Out More