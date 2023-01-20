Shubman Gill, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone: Top 20 headturners at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement party was incomplete without the presence of Bollywood stars. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others arrived at the party.

Janhvi Sharma

Jan 20, 2023

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone happily posed for the cameras.

John Abraham

Pathaan actor John Abraham attended the party in a casual outfit.

Salman Khan with niece Alizeh

Salman Khan arrived at the party with niece Alizeh Agnihotri.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan added a dash of bling to the party in white outfit.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor attended the party together and posed for the paps.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at the party with her daughter Aaradhya.

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood's khiladi Akshay Kumar was spotted in a casual outfit and looked handsome.

Gauri Khan with son Aryan

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri and son Aryan arrived at the party together.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar arrived in style at the grand bash and looked all fashionable.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor arrived at the party with his father Boney Kapoor and posed for the pictures.

Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor was snapped at the party with nephew Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra.

Gauri Khan with Aryan

Gauri Khan with Aryan give major mother-son goals with their pictures.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked ravishing in white outfit.

Salman Khan

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan looks dashing in blue outfit.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan waved at the shutterbugs as she posed with her daughter Aaradhya.

Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha

Varun Dhawan attended the party with his wife Natasha and the two looked stunning.

The Ambanis

The Ambanis posed together for happy family pictures.

Shubman Gill

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill arrived at the party in ethnic wear.

Tanisha Santoshi

Tanisha Santoshi, Rajkumar Santoshi daughter looked pretty in white.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday slayed in white ethnic wear.

