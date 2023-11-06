Shubman Gill to Kartik Aaryan: Sara Ali Khan and her alleged link ups
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Sara Ali Khan has comfortably established herself as one of the prominent actresses of Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Like every other star kid, fans are quite interested to know about her personal life too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Currently, she is in the news because of her Koffee With Karan 8 appearance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KJo shared that Sara and Ananya dated the same actor and fans linked it to Vijay Deverakonda.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan also gets linked to cricketer Shubman Gill. On KWK 8, she set the record straight and rubbished the rumours.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's alleged affair was once a hot topic of discussion in tinsel town.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They were reportedly dating, however, their relationship did not last long.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput. There were rumours that they were a couple.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their off-screen chemistry had set tongues wagging.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once, Sara Ali Khan was also linked to Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. They were spotted together on a few occasions leading to rumours.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan's name was also linked to Ishaan Khatter but there is no confirmation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan reportedly once confirmed that she was dating Veer Pahariya in the past.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
