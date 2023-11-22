Shubman Gill’s crush revealed and it's not Sara Tendulkar
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023
Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill is all over the internet for his profession and personal life.
Gill is rumoured to be in a relationship with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar.
The cricketer often grabs headlines for his dating reports with Sara.
However, both have not addressed the rumours and did not make anything official.
Now reports suggest that Gill has a crush but not on Sara Tendulkar.
Shubhman Gill has a crush on South Indian diva Rashmika Mandanna.
In a media interaction, Shubman Gill admitted to having a crush on Rashmika Mandanna.
In an interview, the cricketer was asked about his crush and he hesitantly named Geetha Govindam actress.
Earlier, Shubman Gill was linked for dating Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.
In a conversation with Sonam Bajwa, Gill hinted at dating Sara but did not name Tendulkar or Khan.
