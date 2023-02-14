Shubman Gill's Top 10 pics that prove he's a certified hottie

Shubman Gill is one of the best Indian cricketers. His dapper looks are unmissable which surely deserves your attention.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023
The Indian cricketer was rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar in the past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Undeniably Shubman is very well dressed in India right now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The young cricketer reportedly is very fond of Gucci, Givenchy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The cricketer loves metal music a lot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shubman is too fond of teddies and is surely a teddy boy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The cricket in this frame in the pool, topless is all things hot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shubman loves to dress casually.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This snap is just too appealing. What do you think?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shubman's haircuts are done by Aalim Hakim reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The cricketer can give anyone a run for their money.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
