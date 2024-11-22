Shweta Tiwari and Karan Veer Mehra to Aamir Khan: Actors who married more than once
| Nov 22, 2024
Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta (1986-2002) and then Kiran Rao (2005-2021).
Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra was first married to Devika Mehra (2009-2019) and then Nidhi Seth (2021-2023).
Sanjay Dutt married thrice. His first wife Richa Sharma passed away in 1996. The actor then married Rhea Pillai and is currently married to Manyata Dutt.
Before Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan was married to Amrita Singh.
Karan Singh Grover also married thrice. His first wife was Shraddha Nigam and then he married Jennifer Winget. The actor is now married to Bipasha Basu.
Shweta Tiwari married twice: first with Raja Chaudhary and then Abhinav Kohli, both ended up in divorces.
Aditi Rao Hydari was married to Satyadeep Mishra from 2009 to 2013. She tired the knot with actor Siddharth this year.
Earlier in the 2000s, actress Neelam Kothari tied the knot with businessman Rishi Sethia. The actress is now happily married to Samir Soni since 2011.
Dalljiet Kaur's first husband is actor Shalin Bhanot. She then married Nikhil Patel in 2023, however, the couple is not together. The separation is not official yet.
Chahatt Khanna's first husband was Bharat Narsinghani (2006-2007), and she then married Farhan Mirza (2013-2018).
