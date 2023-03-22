Shweta Tiwari and more Top 10 Bollywood stars who acted in Pakistani films

There have been many Bollywood stars who have acted in many different Pakistani movies. Here, take a look at the full list here.

Kirron Kher

The veteran actress was seen in a film named Khamosh Pani.

Neha Dhupia

The Bollywood actress did an item song in a Pakistani movie named Kabhi Pyar Na Karna.

Vinod Khanna

The veteran star was seen in a Pakistani film named Godfather.

Om Puri

The legendary star was seen in Actor In Law and has done many Pakistani movies.

Arbaaz Khan

The actor was seen in the Pakistani film Godfather.

Naseeruddin Shah

The veteran star was seen in Khuda Ke Liye and Zinda Bhaag.

Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora's sister was seen in Godfather: The Legend Continues.

Kim Sharma

The Mohabbatein actress was seen in the Pakistani movie Godfather.

Shweta Tiwari

The TV actress has done a Pakistani movie named Sultanat.

Hrishitaa Bhatt

The star was seen in the Pakistani movie Godfather: The Legend Continues.

