Palak Tiwari inspired Christmas 2023 outfits to look like a true diva

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023

A body fit dress is always welcomed for any type of party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Palak seems to be creative and bold with this outfit, making us pay attention to her gloves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A red checked skirt is the best for a Christmas party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Going simple and elegant is Palak's style and she nailed it with this dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Make the party an extravaganza affair by wearing a gown which gives a holiday vibe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A little mix and match is always fun to try for a Christmassy evening.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Palak Tiwari gives us goosebumps in this high slit dress which can be a good choice for a night event.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What's best than to dress as a Santa yourself!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood actors who are best at lip syncing songs

 

 Find Out More