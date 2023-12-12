Palak Tiwari inspired Christmas 2023 outfits to look like a true diva
Bollywood Staff
Dec 12, 2023
A body fit dress is always welcomed for any type of party.
Palak seems to be creative and bold with this outfit, making us pay attention to her gloves.
A red checked skirt is the best for a Christmas party.
Going simple and elegant is Palak's style and she nailed it with this dress.
Make the party an extravaganza affair by wearing a gown which gives a holiday vibe.
A little mix and match is always fun to try for a Christmassy evening.
Palak Tiwari gives us goosebumps in this high slit dress which can be a good choice for a night event.
What's best than to dress as a Santa yourself!
