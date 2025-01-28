THESE 8 Indian TV Actors have worked in Pakistani dramas and movies
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jan 28, 2025
You have often seen Pakistani stars working in the Indian film industry but slide to know these popular TV stars who have worked in Pakistani cinema.
Sara Khan, a popular Bigg Boss 4 contestant was a part of Pakistani serial named ‘Ye Kaisi Mohabbat Hai.’
Shweta Tiwari is a popular Indian TV actress who has been ruling hearts for years. She was a part of a Pakistani movie called Sultanat in 2014.
Achint Kaur was also a part of the Pakistani film ‘Sultanat.’ She has also done a soap named ‘Piya Ke Ghar.’
Alyy Khan
Nausheen Ali Sardar was a part of a Pakistani movie named ‘Main Ek Din Laut Ke Aaonga.’
Akashdeep Saigal worked in the Pakistani movie named Sultanat.
_Deepti Gupta
