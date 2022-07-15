Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is the replica of her mother; here's proof!Source: Bollywood
The actress donned a chic yet stunning yellow saree and flaunted her curves.Source: Bollywood
Palak Tiwari looks classy in red saree.Source: Bollywood
Palak Tiwari wore a stylish silver shimmery lehenga.Source: Bollywood
Palak Tiwari pulls a pretty pink suit in style.Source: Bollywood
She poses in white and yellow floral saree.Source: Bollywood
Palak Tiwari wore a pastel saree.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!