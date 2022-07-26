Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari is a stunner.

Palak Tiwari oozes oomph in these stunning pictures.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Palak Tiwari looks PHAT

Palak Tiwari is a replica of her beautiful mom.

Source: Bollywood

Palak Tiwari is a muse

Palak Tiwari looks oh-so-hot in this outfit.

Source: Bollywood

Palak Tiwari looks adorable

Palak Tiwari shares breathtaking pictures of herself on Instagram.

Source: Bollywood

Palak Tiwari is a bombshell

Palak Tiwari sets the temperature soaring with her hotness.

Source: Bollywood

Palak Tiwari turns head with her fashion

Palak Tiwari is slaying the fashion game and how!

Source: Bollywood

Palak Tiwari looks elegant

Palak Tiwari looks sensational in white bodycon thigh-high slit dress.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Highest tax payers in Bollywood

 Find Out More