Siddique passes away: Top 10 unknown facts about Salman Khan's Bodyguard director

The director's untimely demise left Malayalam film fraternity in shock.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Modern Comedy

It was Siddique, and his friend and writer Lal who introduced modern comedy to Malayalam cinema, pinnacle that endures even now.

Most popular films

He made popular films like Hera Pheri, Arangetra Velai, Parda Hai Parda, MGR Nagaril, Dhol, Meesai Madhavan, Bhagam Bhag, Drama Company, Sadhu Miranda, Maaro, Hitler, Krodh, Military etc.

Prodigy of Kalabhavan

He is part of the Cochin Kalabhavan, an institution in Kerala renowned for nurturing performing arts talents.

Encouraged mimicry

Siddique played a pivotal role in elevating mimicry to an esteemed art form within Kerala’s cultural sphere.

Controversy

Siddique made headlines for controversy after saying that Thalapathy Vijay is a Superstar but not a good actor.

Multiple hats

Siddique was not just a director, but also a writer who was great with dialogues, comedy and screenplay.

Mimicry artist

He was a mimicry artist and was popular for the same before he made his directorial debut.

Versatile actor

In addition to being a director, Siddque has also played cameo roles in certain movies and was a familiar face in television reality shows too.

Inspiration to many

Many young directors of the Malayalam film industry are his students. He is an inspiration to many upcoming ones as well.

