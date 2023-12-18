Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and 10 other most humble actors in Bollywood
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
Stars often exhibit ego, tantrums, and disconnect from reality, making it difficult to work with them.
Stars like Rekha and Naseeruddin Shah noted how stardom can create a fantasy world for actors.
Rajinikanth, despite his massive stardom, remains connected to his roots and treats everyone equally.
Tiger Shroff maintains dignity even in the face of criticism and can handle it on his own without making a controversy out of it.
Alia Bhatt doesn't feel shame in admitting her own mistakes and learned her mannerisms from her mother.
Akshay Kumar is one of the most mature actors who is now family-focused, and business-savvy.
Ranbir Kapoor is pretty respectful towards everyone, avoids disrupting shoots, and handles uncomfortable questions diplomatically.
Sonam Kapoor is well known for being bold, speaking her mind and proving her mettle.
Sidharth Malhotra has maintained a positive presence all along and continues being likeable both on and off-screen.
Tabu has an elusive and humble personality, and likes to shy away from the limelight.
Vidya Balan is one of the actors that doesn't blame others for film failures, and has a good relationship with her fan base.
Malaika Arora admits her limitations in acting and knows her capabilities well, she’s also very humble in person.
