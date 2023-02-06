Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Dating history before they found 'the one' in each other

Before Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met one another, here is the list of people they dated. Check out the full list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra- Tara Sutaria

The Marjaavaan pair was rumoured to be dating and reportedly were to be married.

Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra

They were rumoured to be dating for a few months reportedly. They did Hasee Toh Phasee and Jabariya Jodi together.

Sidharth Malhotra-Shraddha Kapoor

The Ek Villain jodi was rumoured to be dating at that time. The pair was loved but parted ways sadly.

Kiara-Sidharth

Reportedly they fell in love on the sets of Shershaah. The duo have been rumoured to be dating since 2020.

Kiara Advani- Mustafa Burmawala

The Machine stars were rumoured to be dating for a year before separating.

Kiara Advani-Mohit Marwah

The Fugly stars were rumoured to be in a relationship. Reportedly they dated for 2 years before heading for separation.

Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan

Reportedly, there were speculations that the couple was dating.

Sidharth Malhotra-Nicole Meyer

The actor reportedly was dating Nicole, a model from South Africa.

Sidharth Malhotra-Alia Bhatt

During their debut Student Of The Year, the duo were reportedly dating but they did not confirm the reports.

Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez

He was rumoured to be dating this Sri Lankan beauty.

