Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Top 10 romantic moments before we see the husband and wife

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all ready to get married. Here, take a look at their romantic pictures which are all things cute.

Grand Bollywood wedding

Shershaah pair Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married.

Sharing screen space

It was in 2021 that the couple shared screenspace in their movie Shershaah.

Always meant to be

The pair has always been hush-hush about their romance but all eyes have been on the pair.

When Sidharth was asked about his wedding

The actor had revealed that if his wedding was meant to happen then people would know.

Love story beginning

The linkup rumours of the pair doing roundabouts started doing when they started shooting Shershaah.

Dating goals

It was in 2019 when the pair went to South Africa to spend New Year's together.

Maldives 2021

It was in New Years that the pair had gone to Maldives and they were also seen in Dubai in 2022.

Official

The pair had also celebrated New Year 2023 in Dubai.

Met the parents

Reportedly Kiara had met Sidharth's parents for an intimate dinner.

