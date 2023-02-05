Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Top 10 romantic moments before we see the husband and wife

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all ready to get married. Here, take a look at their romantic pictures which are all things cute.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2023
Shershaah pair Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was in 2021 that the couple shared screenspace in their movie Shershaah.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair has always been hush-hush about their romance but all eyes have been on the pair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor had revealed that if his wedding was meant to happen then people would know.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The linkup rumours of the pair doing roundabouts started doing when they started shooting Shershaah.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was in 2019 when the pair went to South Africa to spend New Year's together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was in New Years that the pair had gone to Maldives and they were also seen in Dubai in 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair had also celebrated New Year 2023 in Dubai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Kiara had met Sidharth's parents for an intimate dinner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!