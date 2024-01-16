Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Top 10 adorable pics that are pure love

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024

The new Bollywood couple Sid and Kiara will be celebrating Sidharth's 39th birthday today.

They have genuinely given some serious 'couple goals' picture which are too cute to handle.

Kiara's eyes seems to be filled with love and only love for Sid.

They celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together and shared the picture on social media.

The Malhotras' celebrated Christmas with pure love and affection.

Sid showering all his love to Kiara is super adorable.

A candid moment of the couple was shot which makes us wonder what are they laughing about.

Kiara shows her goofy and fun side while hugging Sidharth.

This picture is really more like an 'awwww' moment for all their fans.

The twinning couple looks super stylish and super synchronized hence, giving lovey-dovey vibes.

