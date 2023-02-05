Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and more stars who married their co-stars

There have been many Bollywood stars who fell in love with their co-stars. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2023

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

They met on the sets of Brahmastra and got married in 2022.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

The Shershaah couple is all set to get married in Jaisalmer in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar

They had met on the sets of Uri:The Surgical Strike and got married in June 2021.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal

They met on the sets of Fukrey and got married in 2022.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

Fireworks happened when they met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

They dated for a few years, moved in together and then got married in 2012.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Abhishek Bachchan

They fell in love during the shooting of their film Guru and got married in 2007.

Akshaye Kumar-Twinkle Khanna

They had first done a Filmfare magazine shoot from where their friendship turned into a serious bond.

Genelia D'Souza- Ritiesh Deshmukh

They worked in Tujhe Meri Kasam. They dated for 9 years and got married in 2012.

Kajol-Ajay Devgn

They had first met on the sets of Hulchul and had got married in 1999.

