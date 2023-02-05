Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and more stars who married their co-stars

There have been many Bollywood stars who fell in love with their co-stars. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2023
They met on the sets of Brahmastra and got married in 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Shershaah couple is all set to get married in Jaisalmer in an intimate wedding ceremony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They had met on the sets of Uri:The Surgical Strike and got married in June 2021.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They met on the sets of Fukrey and got married in 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fireworks happened when they met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They dated for a few years, moved in together and then got married in 2012.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They fell in love during the shooting of their film Guru and got married in 2007.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They had first done a Filmfare magazine shoot from where their friendship turned into a serious bond.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They worked in Tujhe Meri Kasam. They dated for 9 years and got married in 2012.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They had first met on the sets of Hulchul and had got married in 1999.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!