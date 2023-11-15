Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, David Beckham and more celebs at India vs New Zealand match
Bollywood Staff
Nov 15, 2023
India will be seen playing New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the semi-final knockout match of the ODI Cricket World Cup.
Sidharth and Kiara were seen in the stands, that too in matching outfits.
Animal movie star Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted in the stands.
John Abraham was also spotted at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
All the 4 stars were seen sitting together and supporting India in the semi-finals.
Football legend David Beckham, also seen in the stands enjoying the match.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will be hosting the Real Madrid legend at their home in Mumbai.
Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan was seen supporting India as well.
Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was present too to cheer for her husband and the team in the semi-finals match.
Tollywood superstar Rajinikanth was spotted in the stands too, just as he promised yesterday.
